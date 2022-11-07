Not Available

Guns N' Roses Live in Indiana

    1.Right Next Door to Hell, 2.Mr. Brownstone, 3.Bad Obsession, 4.Dust N' Bones, 5.Double Talkin' Jive, 6.Patience (with I Was Only Joking (Intro)), 7.Civil War, 8.14 Years, 9.Live and Let Die (Wings cover), 10.It's So Easy, 11.Drum Solo (Matt Sorum), 12.Slash Guitar Solo (Slash), 13.Speak Softly Love (Andy Williams cover)(Godfather Theme), 14.Rocket Queen,15.November Rain, 16.Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)(with intro of Only Women Bleed), 17.Perfect Crime, Encore: 18.Estranged,19.Sweet Child O' Mine (with Bad Time Intro), Encore 2: 20.Welcome to the Jungle, Encore 3: 21.Paradise City

