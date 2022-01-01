Not Available

Guns N' Roses Live In Oklahoma City

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Guns N' Roses Live In Oklahoma City 06 April 1992 Pre-Show / Intro Everybody Knows / It's So Easy / Mr. Brownstone / Nightrain /..Axl talking.. / Live And Let Die / Attitude / Double Talkin' Jive / Civil War / Wild Horses [Intro] / Patience / Piano Solo / November Rain / You Could Be Mine / Band Introductions / Drum Solo / Guitar Solo / Godfather Theme / Sweet Child O' Mine / Bad Obsession / So Fine / Pretty Tied Up / ..Axl talking.. / Only Women Bleed [Intro] / Knockin' On Heaven's Door / Estranged / Mother (Intro] / Paradise City / Outro

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images