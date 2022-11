Guns N' Roses - O2 Arena, London

Not Available

Setlist: 01 - Chinese Democracy 02 - Welcome to the Jungle 03 - It's So Easy 04 - Mr. Browstone 05 - Sorry 06 - Rocket Queen 07 - Estranged 08 - Better 09 - Motivation | Tommy Stinson 10 - 14 Years | Izzy Stradlin 11 - Richard Fortus | Guitar Solo 12 - Live and Let Die 13 - This I Love 14 - Shackler's Revenge | Band Introductions 15 - Dizzy Reed | Piano Solo 16 - Street of Dreams 17 - You Could Be Mine with Izzy Stradlin 18 - Dj Ashba | Guitar Solo 19 - Sweet Child O' Mine 20 - Another Brick in The Wall "Pink Floyd" | November Rain 21 - Glad to Be Here | Bumblefoot 22 - Don't Cry 23 - Civil War 24 - Dead Flowers with Izzy Stradlin 25 - Knockin' on Heaven's Door with Izzy Stradlin 26 - Nightrain with Izzy Stradlin Encore: 27 - Paradise City