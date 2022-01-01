Guns N' Roses: Rock in Rio 2017

Not Available

Guns N’ Roses classic line-up with Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash. Live show recorded at Cidade do Rock, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 24, 2015. Setlist: It's So Easy / Mr. Brownstone / Chinese Democracy / Welcome to the Jungle / Double Talkin' Jive / Better / Estranged / Live and Let Die (Wings cover) / Rocket Queen / You Could Be Mine / Attitude (Misfits cover) / This I Love / Civil War / Yesterdays / Coma / Slash Guitar Solo / Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover) / Sweet Child O' Mine / Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover) / Used to Love Her / My Michelle / Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover) (Slash & Richard Fortus guitar duet) / November Rain / Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover) / Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover) (with "Only Women Bleed" by Alice Cooper intro) / Nightrain / Sorry / Patience (with "Melissa" by The Allman Brothers Band intro) / Whole Lotta Rosie (AC/DC cover) / Don't Cry / The Seeker (The Who cover) / Paradise City