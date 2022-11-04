Guns N' Roses: Rock in Rio II

Not Available

Rock In Rio II Festival. This was broadcast on Brazilian TV & radio. Matt & Dizzy's first show with the band. GN'R's first full show in nearly a year and a half and there's over 140,000 people in attendance! Axl says it is his first rehearsal in 2 years. Axl says that 'Patience' was mainly "pained" by Izzy Stradlin. Before 'Estranged,' Axl says "this will be the first time I've sang it in a happy mood." Set List: Pretty Tied Up, Mr. Brownstone, I Was Only Joking [Intro] / Patience, Godfather Theme, Double Talkin' Jive, Welcome To The Jungle, Only Women Bleed [Intro] / Knockin' On Heaven's Door, Drum Solo, You Could Be Mine, It's So Easy, Guitar Solo, Civil War, Dead Horse, Sweet Child O' Mine, Estranged, Paradise City