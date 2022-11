Not Available

Providing a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular rock 'n' roll bands of all time, this documentary paints an intimate portrait of the musical rebels responsible for hits such as "Sweet Child o' Mine" and "Welcome to the Jungle." Axl Rose, Slash and the rest of Guns N' Roses' ever-changing lineup reveal themselves through interviews, signing sessions, and tons of off- and onstage footage showing the bad boys at work and play.