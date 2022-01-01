Guns Up! - All This Was

Not Available

Massachusetts hardcore outfit Guns Up! had played hundreds of venues around the world between 2002 and 2007. Their run finally ended on February 2 2007, when 1,300 people trudged through a half foot of snowfall for once last glimpse at the madness. Documented here is Guns Up!'s set from that infamous show in Hudson, MA, replete with multiple camera angles, epic soundboard mix, stage mosh, snowball fights, and over one thousand screaming humans Ð not to mention the accompanying retrospective footage and band interviews. Chapters: 01 - Won't Change 02 - Intro 03 - Outlive 04 - Foolin' Who 05 - Test My Will 06 - All In 07 - Life's Ill 08 - Frozen 09 - Face It 10 - To An End 11 - On Your Way Out 12 - No Shelter 13 - Last Show Reactions 14 - Last Show Memories 15 - Humble Beginnings 16 - Forming Final Line Up 17 - Signing To 1917 18 - Winter 04-05 Tour 19 - End Of The Band 20 - Credits