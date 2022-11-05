Not Available

Gunsmith Cats: Bulletproof!

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Imagica

Rally Vincent and Minnie May Hopkins are just a pair of gun shop owners who do a bit of bounty hunting to make ends meet when a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms agent comes to them. Using the threat of arresting them for their lack of a retail license for their merchandise and the resulting unpaid taxes, he forces them to agree to cooperate in a sting to break a gun running ring. They have an initial success, but that brings new problems as the ring's leader brings in a merciless assassin to eliminate these new enemies. It will take all their skill, allies and some luck to come out this crisis alive.

Cast

Kae Araki"Minnie" May Hopkins
Houchu OhtsukaBill Collins
Aya HisakawaBecky Farrah
Michiko NeyaRally Vincent

View Full Cast >

Images