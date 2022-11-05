1958

Gunsmoke in Tucson

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 6th, 1958

Studio

Not Available

As young boys, two brothers, Jed (AKA: Chip) and John, witness their father being hung by a vigilante gang. Chip, angry and bitter, grows up to be an outlaw and leader of the feared Blue Chip Gang. John goes the other way and becomes a U.S. Marshal. Two brothers on opposite sides of the law, destined to become embroiled in an Arizona range war between cattlemen and farmers.

Cast

Forrest TuckerJohn Brazos
Gale RobbinsLou Crenshaw
Vaughn TaylorBen Bodeen
John WardSlick Kirby
Kevin HagenClem Haney
William HenrySheriff Blane

View Full Cast >

Images