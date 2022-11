Not Available

German bodybuilder Gunter Schlierkamp has a dream: to become the next Arnold Schwarzenegger and seize the Mr. Olympia title. But like so many others, he's come close to the goal but hasn't quite been able to grasp it, every competition producing insurmountable setbacks. But rather than walk away from it, Schlierkamp has proved himself worthy of the title, at the very least in spirit, doggedly pursuing it year after year and training to the hilt.