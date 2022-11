Not Available

The story revolves around a boy named Guppy(Master Chethan) who finds his living out of rearing and selling the small fish Guppy. Guppy has this dream of buying an automatic wheel chair for his ailing mother (Rohini). Things gets into turmoil when Engineer Thejus Varkey (Tovino Thomas) comes to the seaside village for the construction of a railway bridge. Many unexpected things occur when a small rivalry starts between Guppy and Engineer.