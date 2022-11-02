Gupta vs Gordon

Not Available

A slice of bi-cultural life in New Zealand - Hindu and Kiwi served up in the wine country environment of Hawke's Bay. The story revolves around the various cultural differences and serious matters of those differences being exposed and examined, mostly with a sense of humour. The Kiwis are introduced to various Hindu social conventions such as `mother in law rules' and the visiting Hindus are introduced to outspoken children, all while the Kiwi wife is about to have it out with the arrogant Hindu mother-in-law.