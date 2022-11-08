Guptodhoner Sondhane

Not Available

The sudden demise of his maternal uncle leaves budding lawyer Abir in charge of his ancestral property. Accompanied by his friend, philosopher, and guide Subarna Sen, aka. Sona da, Abir visits his ancestral mansion only to figure that his uncle has left behind for him a series of clues to unearth the hidden treasure of Mughal prince Shah Suza kept secured within the property. Jhinuk, Abir's childhood friend, joins them in the quest. Soon, Sona da, Abir, and Jhinuk are caught in a web of mystery and deceit.