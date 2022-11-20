Gurindam Jiwa

Not Available

Dahlan is a poetical says expert who has been summoned by the Sultan to replace the late poetic says expert. He is arranged to stay with Datok Prime Minister; whose daughter soon falls in love with him. The marriage took place without Dahlan's wife, Dahlia's knowing since the strict royal Palace rule forbids Dahlan to mix around with commoners and he misses his wife and family. The aching absence of his family and news of his parent's death left Dahlan very sick yet he continues to battle with his new wife and the Prime Minister for the day he can be reunited with Dahlia.