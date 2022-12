Not Available

Gurjar Aandolan is a 2014 Indian action film written and directed by Aarun Nagar and produced by Kirti Motion Pictures under his banner. It stars Aarun Nagar, Surendra Pal, Mushtaq Khan, Ehsan Khan, Leena Kapoor, Ali Khan, Rajendra Singh, Gurjar Bali and Ravi Verma. It was theatrically released on 17 October 2014.