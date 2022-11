Not Available

After literally being torn apart as children, brothers Ajay (Mukul Dev) and Gautam (Ashutosh Rana) are leading separate adult lives but are both in search of the same thing: their father's killer. Each believes he's found the culprit, but what they don't realize is that their target is really an undercover cop who's infiltrated the criminal underworld to find the murderer. Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah also star.