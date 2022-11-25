Guru Nanak: The Founder of Sikhism -- Life and Legacy

Not Available

This year will mark the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. As a visionary, feminist, and innovator, Guru Nanak was a revolutionary leader who stood up for the rights of people on the fringes of society. Despite his vision and the relevance of his teachings — virtually no Americans have heard of Guru Nanak. This documentary will educate Americans about Guru Nanak and about his vision to create a more equal society. In addition, the documentary will show examples of Sikhs making a difference in the lives of many people here in America and other parts of the world by following the teachings of Guru Nanak!