Guru Sishyan (Tamil: குரு சிஷ்யன்; English: Teacher, Student) is a 1988 Tamil film directed by SP. Muthuraman, featuring Super Star RajiniKanth in the lead role along with Prabhu. This was the first movie for Gouthami, playing the love interest of Rajini, who later went on to become of the leading heroines of the Tamil film industry.