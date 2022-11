Not Available

An orphaned boy Dev is adopted by Guruji and brought to his dance academy in Kolkata, owing to his dancing skills. Impressed by his talent, guruji takes him under his wings. However, Dev's one-sided love for Guruji's daughter Sanjukta changes their lives forever. Sanjukta finds herself seduced by Chhau dancer Gambhira instead, who seems like a man of dubious intent. Turns out he is a Naxalite, on a secret mission.