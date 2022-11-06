Not Available

Inspector Dev Kumar and Gaurav alias Guru are childhood friends. The problem is that while Dev Kumar is with the police, his dad, Parshu Ram, works with the underworld, and is the right-hand man of Kakhan, a criminal don, who is also Guru's dad. When Inspector Khan is assigned the case of apprehending Kakhan, his first suspect is none other than Dev himself, and Dev must prove to Khan that he is earnest, and will not hesitate to arrest Kakhan. It remains to be seen if Dev will really apprehend his friend's dad, or just play around without really getting anywhere.