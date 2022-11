Not Available

Guru Sishyan is a 1997 Malayalam movie directed by Sasi Shankar. The movie features Jagadish, Kalabhavan Mani, Jagathy Sreekumar and Kaveri in the lead roles. The movie was produced by Swathi Arunachalam Pillai under the banner of Ajantha Productions and was distributed by Ajantha Production Release. Kaloor Dennis wrote the screenplay and dialogues for the movie for which the story was by the director himself.