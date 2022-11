Not Available

During the 1997 IMF when collecting gold was part of a movement, Sang-hoon who wanted to be something cooler, was the owner of a boarding house which wasn't doing very well. His wife Ji-won failed to get overdue bills and the two are about to go bankrupt. To make things worse, a loan shark starts bullying Sang-hoon for money and in the end, Sang-hoon decides to do something about it.