Gustaf Wasa, Part Two

King Christian II rides busy street by Sweden which he now put under him, while he remembers what he did against the Swedes at the Stockholm Bloodbath. In dala heels walk a lonely man, dressed as a peasant. It's the one the Danes would prefer to get hold of - Gustaf Eriksson Vasa . He goes from Rankhyttan to Ornäs , where he is kindly received by the farmer Arendt Persson, but Arendt is a deceitful man who has thought enter Wasa to the Danish bailiff. But Arendt's wife helps Wasa to escape and he continues his long journey.