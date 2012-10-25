2012

Gut

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 25th, 2012

Studio

Clayface Pictures

Something is missing in Tom's life. His marriage has lost its spark, his job is suffocating him, and his childhood best friend Dan still clings to the past. Every day he goes through the motions, becoming increasingly detached from those around him. Dan has the solution... something Tom's got to see to believe... tonight. What Dan shows him leaves Tom unsettled, flooding his mind with disturbing images, and binding the two friends together with its ugly secret.

Cast

Jason VailTom
Nicholas WilderDan
Sarah SchoofsLily
Kirstianna MuellerKatie

