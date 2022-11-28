Guti Malhar Er Atithi

Not Available

After their marriage and honeymoon, the unmatched couple is all set to embark on a new adventure. Dum Dum Digha Digha ended on a happy note with Guti & Malhar going off for their honeymoon. And now the cult pair of Guti and Malhar is back and this time with a special guest. Guti is pregnant and Malhar and his family are excited to the core. The Bose family has geared up to welcome their newest guest in the family. But Malhar is concerned about the influence of Guti’s behaviors and fears that their child might end up imitating Guti’s roadside mannerisms and dialect. The doting father to be, Malhar, decides to get an English tutor for Guti and solve this issue once and for all. But things go topsy-turvy when the young and good looking English tutor Liza starts impressing Malhar and gets close to him. First time Guti finds herself helpless watching her husband drifting away from her life. Will this mark the end of their love story?