Not Available

The film was made according to the idea and under the care of Krzysztof Kieślowski. A contemporary story about 10-year-old Sebastian and Eugene, a retired elevator man. Despite the age difference between them, they are struggling with a similar life situation - they are lonely, with no support in the family, forced to fight for survival, in a world that does not care about them. The fate of the characters is linked by a desire to get a 500-franc note, lost by a French pianist. The money fell into a deep sewage grid, from which it is not easy to take it out. They start a war with each other, use deceit, sometimes join forces to try to get the banknote on their own. With time, they become more and more exposed to each other.