Not Available

Southern California skate punks Guttermouth grind through an adrenaline-infused set in this live performance at the Vans Warped Tour 2004. Front man Mark Adkins belts out plenty of politically incorrect lyrics, and the tour's edgy second stage provides the perfect venue for Guttermouth's hard-hitting words, thrashing punk riffs and insane stage antics. Songs include "Skater's Anthem" and "Perfect World."