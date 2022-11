Not Available

Five short movies, linked by an animation, inspired by the life and work of Amos Guttman, the director from Transylvania who was a pioneer in Israeli gay cinema and died from AIDS in 1993. Produced by Tel Aviv Film Festival, it is a mixture of different styles and genres and is directed by six film-makers. In the last moving episode Kati Guttman celebrates his son, who passed away twenty years ago, and also recalls for the first time his own deportation to the Nazi death camps.