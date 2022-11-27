Not Available

Mehak and Raghav are a picture-perfect urban middle-class couple. But the friction in their relationship begins to unfold over a Facebook profile picture. What causes the tiff is the discovery that Raghav secretly admires the popular political leader who Mehak has quit her job to organize a protest march against. A contemporary and humorous take on the current political climate in our country and the significance that social media has assumed in our lives, "Guy in the Sky", is as bizarre and funny as true.