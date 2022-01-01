Guy Sebastian Live - The Armageddon Tour

Not Available

Armageddon is the seventh album by Australian singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian. It was released in digital and CD format on 12 October 2012. This is the DVD Deluxe Edition concert from Sebastian's Armageddon Tour Recorded at The Palais Theatre, Melbourne. On stage Guy Sebastian – lead vocals Carmen Smith – backing vocals, performed Eve's rap in "Who's That Girl" Gary Pinto – backing vocals Ben Burgess – performed Fiasco's rap in "Battle Scars" Terepai Richmond – drums Adam Ventoura – bass Darryl Beaton – keys Sam Vincent – guitar