Comedian Guy Torry headlines and hosts this stand-up extravaganza at the Comedy Union in Los Angeles. Torry brings the audience to full-throttle laughter with his own hilarious routine, and the evening's laugh-fest continues with more performances from some of the funniest comics around: Eric Schwartz, Rudy Rush, Cocoa Brown and Todd "T" Rexx. Extras include backstage footage, comedian riffs, cast and crew interviews and a hip-hop soundtrack.