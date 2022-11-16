Guys Go Crazy 19: Jizz Blizzard

Not Available

Batten down the hatches (whatever the fuck that means) cuz there's a blizzard a-comin'! A JIZZ BLIZZARD, that is! Slide into the latest Guys Go Crazy party, where the GGC Boys get snowed into the club! Lucky they've got all the important provisions: lots of booze to keep warm and lots of grade-a ski and snowboarder boys to keep everyones' cocks wet. That's right we've scored some of the hottest pieces of man-ass this side of the Alps as these hunks spread open wide to take the nearest pole to the hilt in their tightly puckered manholes! And the ass-tapping action doesn't stop until the dudes grab their nearest buddy and blast a hot load right in his face, or in his gaping spunk-starved mouth. This DVD is so hot that by the time this is over there'll be nothing lets in the club but a big puddle of salty jizz-covered ass, so get in while you can!