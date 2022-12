Not Available

Come party with the Boyholes, the Czech Republic’s all-gay boy band. From the minute they roll up at the Cock Rock Hotel, these cuties are ready to get the party started, so they start getting it on with the first guy they meet – a cute twinkie blonde receptionist. A bevy of groupies arrives, and before you know it, the Boyholes have taken over the entire hotel. You’ll see guys fucking, sucking, and rimming in every area