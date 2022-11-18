GWAR: Live from Antarctica

Not Available

Gwar's first live concert film. Enjoy an actual Gwar cannibalistic blood orgy invading the privacy of your own home! Finally you can experience a live performance in relative safety! Those too timid to attend a live Gwar show will appreciate that even though most viewers will suffer permanent brain damage at least they won't get blood all over their latest trendy outfit. Laugh in abject horror as Oderus Urungus, The Sexecutioner, Slymenstra Hymen, and company Rape, Burn, and Pillage their way into your heart.