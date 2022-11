Not Available

Started as a punk band known as Death Piggy in 1982 and became GWAR when the costumes were introduced. There are several other former members. New members just assume the roles of the already-established stage characters (see past members section for more details - note: BalSac, and BalSac the Jaws Of Death are different characters). The band sometimes performs as Rawg - GWAR w/o the costumes (this is due to limited stage space in some small clubs).