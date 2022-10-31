GWAR: Phallus in Wonderland

Not Available

Revolting heavy metal band and The Scumdogs of the Universe, Gwar are about to be wiped off the face of the earth by Edna Granbo, an old hag who can not stand Gwar and wants them eliminated. She has assembled the Morality Squad to accomplish her task. There first mission is to steal Gwar lead singer Oderus Urungus's Cuddlefish of Cthulu. When that is completed, they attempt to create Tiny, a super mutant beast whose only point in life is the elimination of Gwar. With their backs against the wall, Gwar and their manager, Sleazy P Martini, begin an all out war against Edna Granbo and her Morality Squad. A video version of Gwar's 1992 album "America Must Be Destroyed".