Rendezvous with RagNaRok is a performance film by the band Gwar coinciding with their 1995 album RagNaRok, though the video was released in early 1997 (much of the footage was from 1996). The bulk of the video is concert footage, with a mock interview interspersed between each song. Additionally, three music videos - "Saddam a Go-Go," "Meat Sandwich," and "Surf of Syn" - are among the scenes.