Gwendolyn is facing a year full of changes. Having left Austria for England in the 70s, she recently moved from her old house in Central London to a new high-rise building without her Ivorian husband Charlie, 20 years her junior, who wants to live on his own. A much bigger challenge though is her soon to come third salivary gland cancer surgery. Her body is weakened, part of her face currently paralysed, the situation is serious. But rather than engage in the prescribed rest, she defends herself against illness and aging and wants to become world champion once more. With her loyal trainer Pat, she prepares for the upcoming weightlifting season.