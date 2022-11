Not Available

The first edition of Women's Wrestling Revolution presented by the German Wrestling Federation features a tournament of six of the best female competitors in Europe: Pollyanna, Xia Brookside, Sweet Saraya, Audrey Bride, Jamie Hayter and Laura Wellings. Whoever wins the tournament will get a title shot for the GSW Ladies Championship. Also Wesna and Shanna meet for the GSW Ladies Title in a showstealer-showdown. Plus: The GWF Loserweight Title is on the line.