Phoenix Wright and Maya Fey attend a stage show of The Steel Samurai: Warrior of Neo Olde Tokyo, with Larry Butz, Miles Edgeworth, and Dick Gumshoe also being in the audience. During the play, a large lantern falls from above the stage that starts a fire. With Will Powers as the prime suspect, it is up to Wright to acquit his old client and determine as to whether or not there is foul play at work.