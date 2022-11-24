Gypsy in My Soul

Not Available

Musical Special featuring Shirley MacLaine in her tribute to the chorus dancers - known as "gypsies". Produced by Cy Coleman and Fredd Ebb, the special uses a self-referential show business plot in which the star rehearses for her television special about the life of a dancer. MacLaine performed a wide range of songs including "Lucy's Back in Town", during which Lucille Ball made a "surprise" appearance. The programme won Outstanding Special - Comedy-Variety or Music at that year's Emmys as well as awards for writing (Ebb), music composition (Coleman) and choreography (Tony Charmoli).