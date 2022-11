Not Available

A Gypsy caravan travels across the countrieside. One night, as the Gypsy princess performs a dance, a bat-cat spies on the camp, flies back to his cave, and informs his colony, or whatever you call a group of bats. Anyway, they fly out, invade the camp and capture the Gypsies. The princess calls Mighty Mouse, who defeats the bats and wins the princess's heart.