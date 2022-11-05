Gypsy Lore

Not Available

"Once upon a time there was an old gypsy. He had never left the hill where he lived. He never went to the inn, nor read the newspaper or watched Dallas. He was a proud man who liked to tell stories. Even though he avoided the church, he knew what the fear of God was. The old gypsy was blessed by three beautiful daughters whom he loved more than anything else. The two older ones soon found husbands, but the youngest Sarolta only walked up hill and down dale. She was the apple of his eye..." This is the beginning of Romani Kris. The film shows the gypsy Lovér and the village idiot Tamáska on their dramatic and adventurous journey through a Hungarian landscape at times lush and at times barren to present a lyrical, magical and unforgettable story.