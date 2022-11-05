Gypsy Maids

Not Available

Two gypsy girls playing for money in the streets are seen by a susceptible fellow, who follows them and finally engages one in conversation. He takes her out on the lake for a row and is discovered by the girl's father on their return to the shore. The father in his terrible rage drags the girl to the bridge and picking her up bodily throws her into the waters beneath. The lover sees the deed, calls the police and has the gypsy arrested, and plunging into the stream from the bridge rescues the girl of his dreams.