Gypsy Spirit - A Journey to the roots of Gypsy Music in India

"I've always played Gypsy Music, that's what my father taught me. But I would like to know where this music is from". Willing to discover the roots of Gypsy Music, famous Austrian guitarist Harri Stojka goes on a journey to Rajasthan, India, to meet local musicians and play with them. There, he encounters several artists using the most original instruments, and always eager to share the joy of playing. More important, he realizes that the Gypsy spirit is something that brings them together. After all, they speak the same language: the language of music.