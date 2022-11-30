Not Available

An improbable geopolitical line between the small Hungarian village of Nagyvárad and the Yanomani indigenous land, in the Brazilian Amazon. A Jew who survived World War II, Claudia Andujar came to Brazil as an exile and dedicated her life to the defense of the Yanomani people. Her valuable collection, her untiring activism, her past of war and the vulnerability of the current indigenous people are revisited through dialogues between Andujar and shaman Davi Kopenawa and activist Carlo Zacquini, with the interlocution of Hungarian philosopher Peter Pál Pelbart.