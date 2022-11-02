Not Available

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jadran Film

A bus and a truck are moving towards each other along a two-way traffic highway on a rainy day. At the very beginning we learn that a reckless driver of another car will cause them to collide while trying to pass the bus; we even learn what seats will spell doom for their occupants. The rest of the movie follows two streams of events on the bus and on the truck, getting us to know and like a wide variety of characters, wondering which ones will end up being casualties and holding breath for our favourites. The epilogue brings some more surprises...

Cast

Boris BuzancicNovinar Boris
Stane SeverSuvozač Pongrac
Andro LušičićDoktor Šestan

