Not Available

A mad man, Spyros, wants to marry Marianna, his lively sister. He wants to give her a dowry apartment, but his money is not enough for that. So he has to ask for a loan from his boss. The boss refuses to serve him but as soon as he knows Marianna, he changes his mind. Spyros tries to think of Marianna, who is smirked for his boss's mistress, but he only manages to lose his job. He wants to marry her with the poor and honest electrician Manolis, who is in love with her.