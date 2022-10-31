Not Available

Film is in the form of satire, movie review the crises facing the Egyptian people, particularly the suffering of the popular classes . Belongs "Haitham Daboor" Ahmed Mekki, a rich family, cares about trivial matters Fashion and multiple love relationships, but it is exposed to a variable in his life and his father is an entry prison on charges of false tries to save his father, Haitham, which leads him to shift from one person to another measly serious and committed and engaged seriously with life, and in the context of the events is in love with Haitham "Aroah", the daughter of his driver, a girl from the popular