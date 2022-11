Not Available

Driver Elof "Loffe" Karlsson ends his employment with the director Bergfeldt, who is divorcing wife Karin. He takes the place of a lawyer Nyberg, provides Mrs. Bergfeldt a restaurant. This is where the young and cute waitress Greta and Loffe become acquainted. Greta Bergman is involved in a large inheritance case, and as a lawyer Nyberg agreed to take care for her. But Nyberg is a swindler who himself wants to access the money.